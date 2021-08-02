New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Supreme Court of India on Monday refused to grant interim bail to a former Catholic priest Robin Mathew convicted of raping and impregnating a minor girl. The convict was asked to move to Kerala High Court after he had approached the SC for bail on the plea of marrying the victim.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vineet Saran refused to grant bail to the convict Robin Mathew Vadakkumchery who was involved in the rape case of a minor girl and impregnated the victim.

"We are not inclined. You go and approach the High Court please," Justice Saran said.

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Thalassery in Kerala awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment to the priest Vadakkumchery in the rape case of a minor girl from Kottiyur under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The survivor has also moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to marry the convict, Vadakkumchery. The victim petitioner said that she has filed the petition before the SC, according to her own wish.

Lawyer, Amit George, appearing for the convict Vadakkumchery informed the apex court that he sought the bail on the ground that his client shall be able to marry the victim.

The Supreme Court, however, did not, lend any credence to the arguments and submissions by the convict and refused to grant bail and asked him to approach the Kerala High Court.

The convict approached the apex court only after the Kerala High Court had dismissed the petition filed by the convict, former Catholic priest Vadakkumchery, seeking to marry the victim. (ANI)

