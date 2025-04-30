New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by Umar Ansari, the son of Mukhtar Ansari, a gangster-turned-politician from Uttar Pradesh.

The plea had initially sought protection for his father and a request to transfer him to a prison outside the state. Following Mukhtar Ansari's death, Umar Ansari submitted an application requesting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his father's death.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 7-Month-Old Tiger Cub Found Dead in Pench Tiger Reserve, Forest Officials Launch Probe.

A bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Rajesh Bindal dismissed the plea and suggested that the petitioner approach the Allahabad High Court to seek further legal action.

Last year, in July, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Umar Ansari's pleas seeking to amend the petition related to the circumstances of the death of the gangster-turned-politician in jail.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 6 Men Die in Villages Around Siliserh Lake in Alwar in 4 Days, Congress Alleges Deaths Occurred Due to Spurious Liquor; Probe Launched.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had appeared on behalf of Ansari and had submitted before the top court that Mukhtar had died in jail and urged that some inquiry be conducted on this.

Sibal had also submitted that there was an allegation that the food given to Mukhtar Ansari was given poisoned food in jail. The senior advocate's submissions were recorded by the court.

Earlier, Umar Ansari moved the Supreme Court to seek his father's transfer from the Banda Jail to any jail outside Uttar Pradesh, apprehending an imminent and serious threat to his father.

The petitioner had mentioned various incidents that took place in Uttar Pradesh, including the Atiq Ahmad killing case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)