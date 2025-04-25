New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal of the Punjab government challenging the bail granted to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A bench comprising justices J K Maheswari and Aravind Kumar said it will not entertain the Punjab government's plea against the bail granted by the high court on August 10, 2022.

The bench also asked Majithia and the state investigating agency not to make any statement about the investigation into the case to the media.

The top court granted the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) the liberty to seek cancellation of Majithia's bail if he attempts to influence witnesses or the trial in the drugs case.

The bench also asked the STF to seek its prior approval before making any public statement on the case.

Majithia walked out of the Patiala jail on bail on August 10, 2022, with the Punjab and Haryana High Court saying there were "reasonable grounds" to believe that he was not guilty.

The SAD leader was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of the STF on a drug racket in the state.

The STF report was based on confessional statements given to the Enforcement Directorate by some accused, including Jagjit Singh Chahal, Jagdish Singh Bhola and Maninder Singh Aulakh.

