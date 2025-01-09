New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim relief to veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu and directed that police shall not take any coercive actions against him in a case involving the alleged assault of a journalist.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued a notice to the state police, seeking their response within four weeks. The relief was granted as Babu challenged the December 23 order of the Telangana High Court, which had denied him anticipatory bail.

The case pertains to an allegation that Babu took a wireless mic from a journalist and threw it at him, causing grievous injuries.

During the hearing, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Babu, explained to the bench that the incident arose from a family dispute. He stated that Babu's estranged son entered his residence with a media crew of 20-30 people, leading to a heated exchange. In the heat of the moment, Babu threw the mic at the journalist. Rohatgi further noted that the actor is willing to issue a public apology and provide compensation if necessary.

Counsel for the journalist countered this argument, highlighting the severity of the injuries. He stated that the journalist required five days of hospitalization, underwent reconstructive jaw surgery, and had to be fed through a pipe. (ANI)

