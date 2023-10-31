New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on disqualified parliamentarian Afzal Ansari's plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a Gangster Act case.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Justice Surya Kant, who reserved the order after hearing both sides.

Uttar Pradesh Government has opposed the plea filed by Afzal Ansari plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a Gangster Act Case.

Afzal Ansari, who was represented by Abhishek Manu Singhvi and advocate Jubair Ahmad Khan, has challenged the Allahabad High Court which refused to stay the trial court order convicting him in a Gangster Act Case.

Afzal Ansari was later disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha representing the Ghazipur Parliamentary Constituency upon his conviction by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, MP/MLA Court, Ghazipur.

Afzal Ansari, brother of Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari, was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment in a Gangster Act case by a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. Later he moved to the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on his conviction in the matter. Allahabad HC granted bail to him but refused to stay the trial court order convicting him in the case. (ANI)

