Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the Supreme Court ruling was a victory for all the Cauvery riparian states. He described Mekedatu as a project that would benefit Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry as much as Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha about the Supreme Court ruling on Mekedatu, the DyCM, who also holds the Irrigation portfolio, said, "The Mekedatu project benefits Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka as it would help us release the stipulated amount of water to Tamil Nadu. As a result, this SC ruling is as much a victory for Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry as it is for Karnataka."

Also Read | Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: AIU Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership Following Terror Probe Links, Says 'It Does Not Appear to Be in Good Standing'.

"We had started the 'Our water Our right' campaign from Mekedatu and then we came to power in the state. Tamil Nadu had moved Supreme Court against the project. The Supreme Court conducted a quick hearing and has given its ruling," he explained.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to entertain an application of Tamil Nadu against Karnataka's plan for the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River.

Also Read | European Parliament Backs Diluted 2040 Climate Targets.

The Top Court said that the matter was under the consideration of expert bodies and that it cannot interfere.

The state Deputy Chief Minister stated that they are committed to upholding the Supreme Court's ruling and will proceed with the construction of the dam on Karnataka's soil. They will obtain all necessary permissions from the relevant departments for the project.

"The Supreme Court has rejected the plea of Tamil Nadu while noting that Karnataka must release the agreed 177 TMC water to Tamil Nadu in a year. We are committed to SC ruling. We will continue to work on the dam which will be built on Karnataka's soil. The Court has also directed CWC and CWMA to take all necessary actions with respect to this project and hence we don't need to go back to the Court for future course of action. We will obtain all necessary permissions needed for the project from relevant departments," he said.

During the discussion about the Supreme Court ruling, DK Shivakumar stated that this year they have released 299 TMC of water.

The Karnataka Deputy CM further emphasised that they are not affecting Tamil Nadu's interests in any way, as they are simply trying to utilise their share of water effectively. "We will try to take a delegation of state MPs to the PM and Union Ministers to put some pressure. Everyone was happy about the SC ruling during today's Cabinet meet. There is no enmity here, we would like to work with Tamil Nadu on this project," he added.

"We are not affecting Tamil Nadu's interests in any way, but we are only trying to use our share of water effectively. The Supreme Court has responded to us well. It would be a contempt of court if we don't adhere to releasing 177 TMC water in a year. We will continue our work on the dam as this is being built in our soil with our resources. I appeal to Tamil Nadu to support this project," he said.

Asked if CWC would cooperate on the project, he said, "They don't have any other choice but to support the project in view of the court's order."

He further mentioned that the Neerina Hejje book, which sheds light on the history, opportunities, and challenges of irrigation projects in Karnataka, would be released on November 14.

"The Neerina Hejje book which throws light on the history, opportunities and challenges of irrigation projects of Karnataka would be released on November 14. The SC order has come as a prelude to this book launch," he said.

Asked about the Delhi visit on November 15, he said, "I have been invited for the book launch of Kapil Sibal and hence I will be travelling to Delhi to participate in that." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)