New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to apprise how many personnel have been granted Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP).

A bench of Supreme Court justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath asked the Central Government to file an affidavit mentioning how many persons have received the MACP and Assured Career Progression (ACP).

Also Read | Twitter Adds Ethereum Wallet Support to Its Tips Feature, Check Details Here.

The bench also sought to know the financial outlay of the government, if directions are issued for factoring MACP for One Rank One Pension (OROP).

During the hearing, the Court also pulled up Center over the OROP scheme and said that the government's hyperbole on OROP presented a much rosier picture than actually has been given.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Minimum Temperatures Gradually Rising In North India; Rainfall Predicted In Tamil Nadu And Kerala Over Next Four Days Days.

The Court also sought to know from the government about practical cases showing implementation of OROP and how many people get benefited. The bench has asked the government to apprise it whether there was any policy prior to that if there is any affirmation by the Cabinet when Finance Minister made a statement.

The matter is listed for further hearing on 23 February 2022.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by the Indian Ex-servicemen Movement (IESM). The petitioner has challenged the government's policy of reviewing the pension of retired military personnel once in five years.

The petitioner claimed that the government has defeated the purpose of the OROP scheme by linking OROP and MACP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)