New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea of the Punjab government against the Governor's "refusal" to summon the Budget session scheduled for March 3.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it will take up the Punjab government's plea at 3:50 pm after a five-judge Constitution bench hearing on the Maharashtra Shiv Sena political crisis.

Also Read | #NewZealand Became Just the Fourth Team Ever to Win a Test Match After Being Forced to … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Punjab government, requested for urgent hearing of the plea on Tuesday itself.

He added that Constitution bench hearing will not get affected if the matter is taken up for hearing for 10 minutes during the day.

Also Read | Tax Benefits Up to 20-25% In the New Tax Regime, a Person with an Annual Income of Up to … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The bench told Singhvi, that he will be arguing before the constitution bench and therefore it will take up the plea for hearing at 3.50 pm.

The tussle between the Punjab Governor and Chief Minister Mann had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the assembly's budget session, and reminding the CM about his "derogatory" response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan.

Purohit's letter to CM Mann had come two days after the Punjab Cabinet decided to call the assembly session from March 3 and requested the governor to summon the House.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)