New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a quota for persons with disability in the Lok Sabha, saying the judiciary cannot interfere with policy decisions.

"We cannot order reservation for the persons with disability in elections. It is purely a policy matter. Dismissed," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Horror: Missing 20-Year-Old BTech Student’s Body Found Partially Burnt Near Anekal, Police Suspect Foul Play.

The bench also questioned the plea in the PIL that the candidates be asked to make disclosures about their disability status, if any, in the nomination forms.

"Why should there be a disclosure that a person is disabled in the nomination form," the bench asked.

Also Read | UK: Man Jailed for Performing Online Sex Acts in Front of Children, Found in Possession of Thousands of Child Sexual Abuse Images.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Jayant Raghav, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.

It made the Centre, the Election Commission and state poll bodies of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan parties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)