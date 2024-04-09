New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Observing that a candidate is not required to "lay his life out threadbare" before the electorate in the nomination papers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from Tezu assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

The case relates to Kri's alleged suppression of facts in the poll papers in 2019.

The top court, in a significant verdict, said the "right to privacy" of a person, contesting an election, would "still survive as regards matters which are of no concern to the voter or are irrelevant to his candidature for public office".

A bench comprising justices Anirudhha Bose and Sanjay Kumar set aside the July 17, 2023 judgment of the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court holding the election of Kri from Tezu in Lohit district as "null and void".

It was alleged that Kri made false declarations in his election nomination paper by not disclosing that he was in occupation of a government accommodation, namely MLA Cottage No 1 located in 'E' Sector, Itanagar.

It was also alleged that Kri did not submit "No Dues Certificates" from the concerned department for the rent, electricity charges, water charges and telephone charges of the government accommodation.

Allowing the plea of Kri, Justice Kumar, writing a 44-page judgment for the bench, noted that it was strenuously contended that the voter's "right to know" is absolute and a candidate contesting the election must be forthright about all his particulars.

"We are not inclined to accept the blanket proposition that a candidate is required to lay his life out threadbare for examination by the electorate. His 'right to privacy' would still survive as regards matters which are of no concern to the voter or are irrelevant to his candidature for public office," it said.

In that respect, non-disclosure of each and every asset owned by a candidate will not amount to a defect, much less, a defect of a substantial character, it said.

It is not necessary that a candidate declare every item of movable property that he or his dependent family members owns, such as, clothing, shoes, crockery, stationery and furniture and the likes unless the same is of such value as to constitute a sizeable asset in itself or reflect upon his candidature, in terms of his lifestyle, and require to be disclosed, the bench said.

The judgment said every case would have to turn on its own peculiarities and there can be no straitjacket rule as to when the non-disclosure of a particular movable asset by a candidate would amount to a defect of a substantial character.

It gave an illustration saying if a candidate and his family, who own several high-priced watches, will obviously have to disclose the same as they constitute an asset of high value and also reflect upon their lavish lifestyle.

"Suppression of the same would constitute 'undue influence' upon the voter as that relevant information about the candidate is being kept away from the voter. However, if a candidate and his family members each own a simple watch, which is not highly priced, suppression of the value of such watches may not amount to a defect at all. Each case would, therefore, have to be judged on its own facts," it said.

It held the failure on the part of Kri to disclose the dues of municipal and property taxes payable by him and his wife cannot be held to be a non-disclosure at all.

"We hold that the High Court was in error in concluding that sufficient grounds were made out under Sections... of the Representation of Peoples Act to invalidate the election of Karikho Kri and, further, in holding that non-disclosure of the three vehicles, that still remained registered in the names of his wife and son as on the date of filing of his nomination, amounted to a 'corrupt practice' under Section 123(2) of the Act of 1951," it said.

Earlier the high court judgment had come on an election petition filed by the then Congress candidate, Nuney Tayang, challenging the declaration of the 2019 assembly election result.

The election was held on April 11, 2019 and the result was declared on May 27, with Kri being declared the winner as an Independent candidate.

