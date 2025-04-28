New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old from Bihar's Samastipur who hit the bulls eye in the first attempt, daughter of a factory worker who lost her eyesight when she was in class 10 and a beekeeper's son from Anantnag --seven such compelling stories of individuals who cracked the coveted UPSC exam, are part of a new book "Scaling Mount UPSC".

The book written by bureaucrat Sajjan Yadav, who is an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) from the 1995 batch, Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, was launched here on Monday.

"The book tells the captivating life journeys of seven remarkable individuals who, over the past five years, have conquered the formidable 'Mount UPSC' to join the IAS. It also throws light on the labyrinthine challenges these heroes encountered and the ingenious strategies they employed to navigate each phase of this rigorous examination. Each narrative stands as a testament to the power of hard work, dedication and unwavering self-belief," Yadav said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who launched the book, said that the challenges of bureaucrats do not end just with cracking the exam, and they have to work each day with dedication and uphold the integrity.

"The bureaucrats must remember that they should be able to fulfil the service with the same dedication and motivation that they feel when they are preparing for the exam," Pradhan said while addressing the gathering.

"The stories outlined in the book will be a source of motivation for those from humble backgrounds or who are facing other challenges, that they can also nurture the same dream," he added.

Among the seven stories in the book, is one of Minnu PM, a junior clerk in Kerala Police, who fought a relentless five-year battle to crack the exam.

"Minnu faced immense challenges after her father tragically passed away while she was in class 12. Married off early, she juggled the responsibilities of a two-year-old child, household duties and a demanding job. Estranged from the world of studies for years, Minnu's journey was nothing short of heroic," the author said.

Satyam Gandhi, a 21-year-old from a quaint village in Bihar's Samastipur district, triumphed over adversity to hit the bull's eye in his very first attempt.

"Knowing his parents were borrowing at exorbitant rates to fund his studies, Satyam began his preparations in the final year of graduation. Enduring poor food, financial hardships, taunts from professors, illness and Covid-19, he studied fourteen hours a day according to a well-conceived study plan and secured the tenth rank in CSE-2020," he said.

Life plunged into darkness for Anjali Sharma, the daughter of a factory worker in Sikkim, when she lost her eyesight when she was in Class 10.

"Yet, this loss made her vision for the UPSC crystal clear. Unfamiliar with aids for the visually impaired, Anjali fought all odds and began preparing for the CSE immediately after her graduation, relying solely on self-study.

"Even though she grappled with poor-quality scribes, lack of quality reading material, pressing health issues and repeated failures, her sheer determination and hard work helped her realise her dream," Yadav describes in the book.

Bharat Singh's journey from the servants' quarters of IAS officers to becoming one of the latter himself is profoundly inspiring.

"His struggle began early when his parents moved him from a Hindi-medium government school to an elite English-medium school in class six. He endured a gruelling six-hour daily commute and overcame inferiority complexes and isolation to become a mechanical engineer.

"Bharat then made a monumental decision: leaving an attractive job at Tata Motors, sacrificing newfound status and respect to pursue his IAS dreams. Over four years, he faced a series of failures, financial strain and mental trials to emerge victorious," Yadav said.

Lavish Ordia, a graduate from IIT Bombay, lived a luxurious life in Houston, USA. He enjoyed a comfy apartment, a high-priced SUV, business-class travel and a generous salary. However, the call of the IAS was stronger than corporate glitter.

"Leaving behind these comforts, he moved to a shared, non-AC room in a hostel in Delhi. With smart planning, a rigorous study schedule and strict adherence to targets, Lavish secured eighteenth rank in his maiden attempt," Yadav describes in the book.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat, the son of a beekeeper from Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, was once fascinated by engineering.

"The visit of young Kashmiri IAS officers, Shah Faesal and Athar Amir, inspired him to pursue the IAS dream. Rejecting attractive job offers, Waseem moved to Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, the Mecca for IAS aspirants. His meticulous note-making, refined writing style and intense fourteen-hour study sessions paid off when he secured the seventh rank in CSE-2022," he said.

Shruti Sharma, who topped the 2021 exam, had mistakenly selected the wrong exam medium and feared failure in the Prelims followed by a less-than-ideal interview.

The final chapter of the book, titled "Becoming an IAS Officer: The Success Mantras", offers a comprehensive guide to conquering "Mount UPSC", building on the inspiring stories of seven young achievers.

