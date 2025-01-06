Guwahati, Jan 6 (PTI) The scheduled freight service, launched under the 'Jalvahak' scheme, completed its maiden journey as MV Trishul, with dumb Barges Ajay and Dikshu, transported 1500 tonnes of Cement from Kolkata to Pandu here via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) on Monday.

The ‘Jalvahak' cargo policy incentivises movement of long-haul cargo via National Waterways 1 (river Ganga) as well as for National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra) and National Waterways 16 (river Barak).

The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service ply vessels on the Kolkata-Patna-Varanasi-Patna-Kolkata stretch of NW 1 and between Kolkata and Pandu on NW 2 via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said, the successful completion of MV Trishul's maiden voyage marks a significant milestone for India's inland waterways and the Jalvahak scheme.

This achievement highlights the tremendous potential of waterways as an economical, eco-friendly, and efficient mode of transportation, helping decongest railways and roadways, he said.

'Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to transforming logistics through sustainable solutions. The Jalvahak scheme incentivizes long-haul cargo movement on National Waterways 1, 2, and 16, offering businesses a cost-effective and reliable alternative”, he said.

The launch of regular scheduled freight services ensures timely delivery of cargo, fostering confidence among stakeholders about the readiness of national waterways.

'By empowering vessel operators and providing businesses with a sustainable logistics option, this initiative is a meaningful step towards the Prime Minister's vision of transformation through transportation as India sails towards becoming a developed nation”, Sonowal said.

This is a joint effort by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of waterways development in the country, as well as by the Inland and Coastal Shipping Limited (ICSL), a fully owned subsidiary of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCIL).

