New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) India will keep its scheduled international passenger flights suspended till January 31 next year, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

Amid rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Wedding Ceremony: RJD Leader Marries Long-Time Friend Rachel In New Delhi; View Pics.

The regulator issued a circular on Thursday, saying "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours of January 31, 2022."

Also Read | Greater Noida Shocker: Man Held for Alleged Dowry Death After Wife Kills Self.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)