Mathura, Jan 2 (PTI) The Mathura police has booked 66 people including a former social welfare officer of the district for their alleged roles in fraudulent disbursement of crores of rupees from the state's post-matric scholarship fund, an official said on Saturday.

The people who have been booked for the fraudulent diversion of the fund for over five years include three clerks of district Social Welfare Department and scores of officials of nearly two dozen government and private Industrial Training Institutes and other educational institutions, Mathura Superintendent of Police Udai Shankar Singh said.

He said the booked people included Mathura's suspended Social Welfare Officer Karunes Tripathi, whose suspension was ordered by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath nearly a week ago, the SP said.

While suspending Tripathi, Chief Minister Adityanath had also ordered a comprehensive probe into the fraudulent diversion of over Rs 23 crore from the scholarship fund between 2015 and 2020.

The FIR against the accused persons was lodged on the complaint of present Social Welfare Officer Rama Shankar for offences related to cheating and forgery under section 420, 468 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Bazar police station in Mathura on Saturday, the SP said.

The accused have allegedly misappropriated money by showing it as having been disbursed to non-existing students on the basis of fake and fictitious documents, said the SP.

