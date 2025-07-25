Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the Jhalawar school roof collapse incident that claimed the lives of at least three students.

Rajasthan Chief Minister have also instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured students receive proper treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, Bhajanlal Sharma wrote on X, "The tragic accident caused by the collapse of a school roof in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sorrowful and heart-wrenching. Instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured children."

"May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed noble souls and give strength to the grief-stricken families to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

Several other political leaders also expressed condolences over the incident.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in a post on X, wrote, "In Manohar Thana, Jhalawar, reports are coming in of a government school building collapsing, causing casualties among several children and teachers. I pray to God for minimal loss of life and a speedy recovery for the injured."

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the accident.

"The tragic incident of the school roof collapsing in Piplodi, Jhalawar, is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. I offer my humble tribute to the children who lost their lives in this accident. Necessary instructions have been given to the authorities for the proper treatment of the injured children," Bairwa wrote on X.

He added, "I pray to God to grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls, strength to the families to bear this unbearable pain, and a speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti!"

Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariywas, reacting to the incident on X, wrote, "The collapse of the roof of a government school in Jhalawar district, resulting in the death of 5 children and injuries to more than 30, is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. I pray to God that this accident causes minimal loss of life and that the injured recover quickly. In this hour of crisis, we all stand with the affected families."

Meanwhile, at least three students died and many others were left injured as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Rajasthan's Jhalawar collapsed on Friday, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said.

Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania rushed to the spot of the incident upon receiving the information.

SP Amit Kumar said in a statement, "3-4 students died as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapsed. Many students were injured." (ANI)

