Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 7 (ANI): With the declining rate in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Monday reopened the schools for classes 1 to 9.

According to the new circular issued by the Gujarat government, offline or in-person education will be run in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). However, online teaching would also continue and students can choose between the two systems.

Jia, a student of class 6 said, "The schools are closing and reopening again and again due to COVID. As a result, we are facing a lot of problems. In offline classes, our doubts are solved easily as the teachers are around. We are following COVID protocols in school."

According to the students, the repeated closing and reopening of schools have affected their learning process. Unnati Chaudhary of class 7, of Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, said, "I request the government not to close and reopen school again and again. Please keep the schools offline only. The online classes are also affecting our eyes."

"If the base is half-baked then the students' education future is at stake. This offline teacher and student link shouldn't break for the students' better learning", said a school authority.

Offline or in-person education was suspended for these classes from December 2021 after the infections began to increase rapidly while for classes 10 and 12, the state education department continued with the teaching pattern of both physical and online classes. (ANI)

