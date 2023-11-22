Puducherry [India], November 22 (ANI): Puducherry education minister A Namachivayam on Wednesday declared a holiday for all private and government schools due to heavy rains in the region.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an 'orange alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tamil Nadu, in the wake of which the education minister of Puducherry announced a holiday for the schools.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

IMD stated that more than 10 districts in Tamil Nadu are more likely to receive heavy rain from time to time due to weather change.

"Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd", IMD said in a post on X

Earlier this morning, rain lashed several areas of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu. Parts of Coimbatore witnessed heavy downpours on Tuesday night.

For the past weeks, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall resulting in schools and institutions being shut.

Schools will remain closed in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Madurai due to heavy rainfall in the region. Earlier On November 14, The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District due to the prediction of 'heavy rainfall' in the region by the IMD.

Several areas of Tamil Nadu including, Tiruvannamalai and Erode, witnessed waterlogging due to the heavy rains where rainwater got mixed with drain water inundating houses.

Earlier, State Minister of Housing and Urban Development, S Muthusamy, along with district administration officials, inspected and took stock of the situation in low-lying areas. He assured that action would be taken to build strong banks on the ponds.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December. It is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the southern peninsula. (ANI)

