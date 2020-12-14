Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) Schools in rural Nagpur reopened on Monday for the first since March when a lockdown was imposed nationwide to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

A district information office release said 646 schools opened and 16,198 students of Class IX and X attended along with 4,772 teachers and 2,506 non-teaching staff.

Schools in Nagpur civic areas are yet to start. PTI

