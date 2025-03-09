Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Elina Mishra, a nuclear scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai expressed her gratitude for being featured and able to share her journey through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media platform 'X' on International Women's Day.

Mishra emphasised the increasing contributions of women in critical sectors such as space and nuclear science and encouraged young women to explore careers in science and technology.

In a video message on X, Elina Mishra said, "This year has been very special because not every day or every year do we get the opportunity to reach out to people, and that too through the Prime Minister's social media platform. It was a great opportunity, and I am grateful."

Hailing from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Mishra highlighted how academics played a significant role in her upbringing. She credited her father, a Physics professor, as her biggest inspiration, stating that his dedication to research motivated her to pursue a career in science.

"I hail from Bhubaneswar in Odisha where academics is given a lot of importance. My father is a Physics Professor who has also been my biggest inspiration, who I have been seen relentlessly working in the field of research, which is also how I entered the field of science," she said.

"I urge young women to join the science and technology sector as it is the need of the hour. Women can bring about a big change," she said.

Earlier in the day, Ajaita Shah, Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising her and several other women for their contribution to women's empowerment on International Women's Day.

Ajaita Shah took over PM Narendra Modi's social media handle on International Women's Day, highlighting the impact of government policies on rural livelihood.

She expressed gratitude towards PM Modi, stating that his support has enabled her organization to empower thousands of women.

Speaking to ANI, Ajaita Shah said, "I have been working towards the women's development in thousands of villages for the past 20 years. It is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking that we women are being recognised today."

Ajaita Shah's initiative has already empowered over 35,000 digitally-enabled women entrepreneurs, helping them become self-reliant business owners and last-mile distributors of essential products and services. This has strengthened rural economies and improved the lives of countless women.

"Crores of women are settled because of government policies on rural livelihood. It is also the reason that 35,000 women have become lakhpati didis. I am thankful that PM Narendra Modi considered us, and now we are capable of changing the world," said Shah.

Demonstrating his unwavering commitment to women's empowerment, PM Modi handed over his social media accounts to six inspiring women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

This unique step has given these exceptional women the unique opportunity to share their remarkable journeys, achievements, and challenges with the nation.

These women come from different corners of the country encompassing South, North, East, West and Central regions. Vaishali Rameshbabu from Chennai, Tamil Nadu; Dr Anjlee Agarwal from Delhi; Anita Devi from Nalanda, Bihar; Elina Mishra from Bhubaneswar, Odisha; Ajaita Shah from Rajasthan; and Shilpi Soni from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

While four women presented their experiences individually, two of them--Shilpi and Elina--shared their inspiring journey jointly. These women represent various diverse spheres, including sports, rural entrepreneurship, science and technology, and more.

As one of the six women selected to take over PM Modi's social media handle, Ajaita Shah's message of empowerment and hope inspires countless women across India and beyond. The other five women also shared their journeys through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media handle and received recognition globally.

Vaishali Rameshbabu - A chess prodigy, has been competing at the highest level since the age of six. Her dedication to the game culminated in her achieving the prestigious title of Chess Grandmaster in 2023. She continues to make India proud on the global stage with her strategic brilliance and perseverance.

Anita Devi - Overcoming the barriers of poverty and adversity, Anita Devi, popularly known as the "Mushroom Lady of Bihar", took a bold step towards self-sufficiency by establishing the Madhopur Farmers Producers Company in 2016.

Through mushroom cultivation, she has not only uplifted but has also created employment opportunities for hundreds of rural women, paving the way for financial independence and economic empowerment.

Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni are two distinguished scientists who exemplify the contributions of Indian women in cutting-edge research and technology.

Shilpi Soni is a distinguished space scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Dr Anjlee Agarwal - A leading advocate for universal accessibility is the founder of Samarthyam Centre for Universal Accessibility.

With a career spanning three decades, she has dedicated her life to ensuring inclusive mobility and barrier-free infrastructure. Her efforts have been instrumental in making schools and public spaces across India more accessible for people with disabilities.

Each of these exceptional women embodies the spirit of Nari Shakti, demonstrating that women are not just participants but pioneers in shaping Viksit Bharat. Their remarkable contributions reinforce the idea that Indian women are breaking barriers, achieving excellence, and shaping the country's future. (ANI)

