New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday met Airbus Global CEO Guillaume Faury and discussed collaboration opportunities for manufacturing and designing of aircraft.

India is one of the key markets for Airbus, which received orders for more than 700 planes from IndiGo and Air India last year.

Also Read | Delhi Budget 2024: Finance Minister Atishi To Present Budget for Fiscal 2024-25 on February 16.

Also, IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has only Airbus aircraft in its fleet.

In a post on X, Scindia said he met "Guillaume Faury, Global CEO, Airbus today and discussed further opportunities of collaboration for aircraft manufacturing and designing".

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Be 'Severe' at Some Stations in National Capital.

As one of the fastest growing economies and with a focus on Make In India, the country has huge potential to become a global aircraft manufacturing hub, he said.

India is one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets in the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)