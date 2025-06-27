Guna/Ashoknagar (MP), Jun 26 (PTI) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was stung in the finger by a suspected bee during a train launch event in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district on Thursday, according to eyewitnesses.

The minister was greeting people at the Ashoknagar station after getting down from the newly launched Gwalior-Bengaluru weekly express train service when the sting happened.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Demand for Digital Voter List of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and Vidhan Sabha Polls Legally Untenable, Say Experts.

Once on the dais, the minister was seen wincing in pain as he kept pressing his finger. His staff quickly summoned doctors from the ambulance that accompanied his entourage as part of protocol.

A clip of the incident available with PTI Videos shows the doctors treating Scindia's finger with forceps.

Also Read | Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don't Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

Later, when asked if he was feeling fine, Scindia told PTI: "Yes."

After flagging off the train from Gwalior, Scindia travelled in it up to Ashoknagar and greeted the public en route in Shivpuri and Guna.

The much-awaited direct weekly train service between Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, started on Thursday.

Scindia showed the green flag to the train at the Gwalior station, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took part in the flagging off ceremony virtually from Jabalpur and Delhi, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)