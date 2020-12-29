Jaisalmer, Dec 29 (PTI) The body of scion of Jaisalmer's erstwhile royal family Brijraj Singh was cremated at Bada Bagh here on Tuesday.

Singh, 52, died at a hospital in Gurgaon on Monday due to liver-related ailments.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

His elder sons Chetanya Raj Singh Bhati and Janmejya Raj Singh Bhati lit the funeral pyre in the presence of family members, relatives and locals.

