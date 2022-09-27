Bhadohi, Sep 27 (PTI) Apparently perturbed over being scolded by his father, a 16-year-old boy in the district's Gyanpur area ended his life, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Sub-Inspector Avinash Rai said Rohit, a resident of Ajaypur village, was scolded by his father on Monday night for not studying.

Perturbed over this, Rohit hanged himself from a tree using a saree.

He added that when family members started searching for Rohit, they found his body hanging from the tree behind their house. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.

