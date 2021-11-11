Ferozepur (Pb), Nov 11 (PTI) Police on Thursday booked SAD leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann and his driver Gurvinder Singh for allegedly trying to run a vehicle over the farmers and firing in the air during a scuffle that took place the previous day following a protest against the visit of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal here. Mann is the SAD candidate from Guruharsahai for the upcoming assembly polls in Punjab.

The party leader and his driver had been booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder and the Arms Act, police said.

Also Read | Puducherry & Karaikal, Chittoor , Kurnool Kadapa & Anantapur Districts of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was here to attend some programmes to drum up support for her party in the upcoming assembly polls.

After the incident, Badal had accused some Congress workers of holding a protest against her under the garb of farmers and also attacking Akali leaders, including Mann and Joginder Singh Jindu.

Also Read | India-China Border Dispute: China Undertook Construction Activities in Illegally Occupied Areas, Says Ministry of External Affairs.

However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), in a statement, had alleged that some Akali leaders tried to run over vehicles on some farmers in Ferozepur, a claim vehemently denied by the party.

Mann alias Noni had refuted allegations, saying he himself had a narrow escape as some Congress workers under the garb of farmers allegedly fired upon him and attacked his vehicle that got damaged in the incident.

Mann had also alleged that his gunman was thrashed and his uniform torn apart.

Farmers' union leader Harnek Singh Mehma, Manjit Singh Pandher and Darshan Singh Karma said the police are functioning under pressure. "The police have not added the name of former SAD MLA Joginder Singh Jindu who was with Vardev Singh Mann in the SUV which tried to kill the farmers. We demand that his name should also be included in the FIR," said Mehma.

The farmers also held a protest in front of the SSP office and demanded immediate arrest of SAD leaders.

"The Congress leaders had masqueraded as farmers to disturb the event and attack the Akali leaders. We have photographic evidence in which senior Congress leaders can be seen engaged in the protest against SAD leaders”, said Mann.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)