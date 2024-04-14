By Suchitra Mukherjee

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj on Sunday said that he will celebrate the Ram Navami festival with his family on April 17 in Ayodhya.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: CSE Final Result Expected to Be Out Soon, Know Steps to Check Score at upsc.gov.in.

"After January 22, I have never been to Ayodhya. On April 15, I am taking my family to Ayodhya. My family has not seen Ram Lalla. O alongwith my family will celebrate Ram Navami with Ram Lalla on April 17," Arun Yogiraj told ANI.

Arun Yogiraj further said that his family is very happy and has started preparations for the Ayodhya visit.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Hyderabad: Toddler Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs While Playing With Her Elder Sister Outside Construction Site in Jeedimetla.

"They are buying new clothes, they are very happy. I also want to see Lord Ram, to see how much change has come in him because I have some friends there, they call me daily. It is said that your Ram Lala is changing a lot, so I want to go and become a witness...Whatever clothes Ram Lalla wears look very beautiful," Yogiraj said.

The famous sculptor also mentioned that he is connected with Ram Lalla through his friends.

"I remain connected with Ram Lala every day. I have friends there in Ayodhya, so I asked them to send me a photo of him every day. Share with me how he is prepared and I am very happy that Lord Shri Ram has chosen me to make his idol for the historical place," he said.

Arun Yogiraj also recalled the sacrifices he made towards sculpting of idol.

"My wife is very supportive. I have two kids. They are at very young age. I was not there when my son took first steps. I saw it in a video call. My mother was very concerned about my weight, as i lost a lot of weight," Yogiraj said.

"My family has not yet seen Lord Shri Ram in person because in seven months I have never invited them because I would get disturbed. They keep scolding me that they want to see Ram Lalla. I kept postponing. So this time I will take them to Ayodhya. If i got without them then they will definitely kill me," he added.

Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.

The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city. Visuals also showed celebrations unfolding at the famous Saryu Ghat, with beaming locals expressing their devotion to Ram Lalla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)