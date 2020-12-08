New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Seeking to augment its revenue, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday proposed a one per cent education cess in its annual budget, as also it asserted that efforts will be made to bring more properties under the tax net.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati while presenting revised budget estimates for 2020-21 and budget estimates for 2021-22 at the Civic Centre here.

As per the statement issued by the SDMC, a one per cent education cess has been proposed in the budget, and that "efforts will be made to bring more properties under the tax net".

The commissioner's budget also said that an engineered land fill site is being setup at Okhla.

"The per day capacity of construction and demolition (C&D) waste management about to be commissioned at Bakkarwala plant is being considered to be increased from 500 ton to 1,000 ton. It is purposed to set up another plant at Maidangarhi for management of C & D waste from Central and South zones over a piece of land," the budget said.

A waste-to-energy plant having capacity of 2,000 MT is being set up at Tehkhand in Okhla. The plant is likely to be operational in 2021, it said.

Presently, waste segregation is being done in 58 wards and it is proposed to be extended to remaining wards, the statement said.

The budget also proposed to do away additional rebate of 20 per cent for payment of one-time property tax in respect of co-operative group on society properties, it added.

