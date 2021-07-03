SDMC marks International Plastic Bag Free Day

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday carried out a campaign 'Plan the Ban' in the Najafgarh zone against the use of plastic bags on International Plastic Bag Free Day.

Under the initiative, people and shops in Dwaraka Sector 12 market, Nasirpur Sabji Mandi, Najafgarh Phirni, Najafgarh Tuda Mandi, Bagdola, Ramphal Chowk were encouraged to use jute bags instead of plastic bags.

Apart from the campaign 'Plan the Ban', the SDMC organised various other programmes and drives against single-use plastic.

Awareness programmes and campaigns were carried out in all four zones in presence of local area councillors and senior SDMC officials and various malls, hotels, and markets were also declared as 'single-use plastic-free zones'

An SDMC release said that Select City Walk, DLF Avenue Saket and MGF malls in the Saket area, Ambience, DLF Promenade, and DLF Emporia malls in Vasant Kunj were declared 'single-use plastic free'.

The ITC Sheraton hotel in Saket, The Grand Hotel, Hyatt Hotel, Eros Hotel, and Nehru Place in Vasant Kunj were also declared as 'single-use plastic free'.

Meanwhile, various Residential Welfare Associations of South Zone handed over nearly 1,000 kilograms of plastic waste to UNDP for recycling purposes.

A 'plogging run' campaign was also organised at the Vikaspuri Market area where participants collected plastic waste lying unattended on roads. Deputy Commissioner of the West zone Rahul Singh also participated in the campaign.

Unity Mall and Hotel Picadilly in Janakpuri, Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, Hotel SK Premium and Hotel Tulip in Hari Nagar and R-cube monad Mall in Raja Garden signed a memorandum with the municipal corporation and took a pledge not to use plastic bags.

A workshop on the harmful effects of plastic bags was also organised in the Central Zone. The zonal office of the Central Zone was also declared 'single-use plastic free'. An awareness drive against plastic bags was organised in all wards of the zone and 1,000 cloth bags were also distributed at the Okhla Mandi, Sewa Nagar, and Harkesh Nagar area.

Deputy Commissioner of South Zone Dr Sonal Swaroop, Deputy Commissioner of West Zone Rahul Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Najafgarh Zone Bhupesh Chaudhary and Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone Awanish Kumar participated in the drives organised in their respective zones, the release said. (ANI)

