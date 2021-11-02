Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) A sub-divisional officer's reader was arrested Tuesday in a case of bribery in Rajasthan's Jalore district, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Gajendra Kumar's arrest came a day after SDO Masingaram was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for giving a decision in favour of the complainant in a matter related to agriculture land, the official said.

The SDO was arrested on Monday itself.

