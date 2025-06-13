Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 13 (PTI): The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Friday criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for discarding the findings of the caste census conducted in 2015, calling it a betrayal of the state's backward classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and minority communities.

In a statement, SDPI said that the survey, carried out over eight months with the involvement of 1.6 lakh government officials at a cost of Rs 165 crore, was completed and submitted to the state government earlier this year. However, the government has now cited "inaccuracy" and "outdatedness" as reasons to scrap the report and announced a fresh caste census to be completed within 90 days.

The party alleged political pressure from influential caste-based leaders was behind the move and questioned the government's commitment to social justice. SDPI demanded a judicial probe into the failure of the earlier survey and called for the immediate release of the original report, stating that public funds cannot be wasted for political gain.

Karnataka cabinet on Thursday "unanimously decided" to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, popularly known as the caste census, in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

He said 90 days time will be given for the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to conduct a fresh survey and submit the report, but did not wish to comment on the survey cost.

