Itanagar, Oct 15 (PTI) The Arunachal Pradesh Police has said search is underway for two persons who reportedly went missing from Chaglagam area along the India-China border in August.

Bateilum Tikro and his friend Bayingso Manyu, residents of Duiliang village in Anjaw district, had left home on August 19 in search of medicinal herbs and to hunt at high-altitude mountains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a police officer said, quoting family members.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Impersonating As Indian Air Force Officer To Get Special Airport Pass Arrested.

Dishanso Chikro, the younger brother of Bateilum, however, claimed both of them may have been detained by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

“We suspect that they could have inadvertently crossed the LAC and have been detained by the PLA. We are extremely worried,” Chikro said.

Also Read | Telangana: Former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud Quits TRS Ahead of Munugode Assembly By-Election.

The family members have lodged an FIR at Khupa police station, the police officer said.

Chikro also said the family has drawn the attention of Hayuliang assembly constituency MLA Dasanglu Pul, through a letter.

“We will submit a report to the state government after completing formalities involving the witnesses, family members and the villagers living near the border. It is, however, common for locals to explore forests in search of medicinal herbs,” Anjaw District SP Rike Kamsi said.

Kamsi said the two persons may have taken shelter somewhere within the Indian territory near the border.

Assistance from the PLA has also been sought to locate the duo, he added.

In January, Miram Taron (17), a youth hailing from the state's Upper Siang district, had inadvertently entered Chinese territory while searching for medicinal plants. He was captured and subsequently set free by the PLA, after India had taken up the matter at a higher level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)