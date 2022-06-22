Noida, Jun 22 (PTI) Interrogation of a Chinese national, who was staying illegally in India and arrested last week by the UP police, has revealed that he had floated two companies with an Indian person as partner, who is now being looked for, police officials on Wednesday.

He had also developed a guest house, which was unregistered since 2018, into a luxury club in a village in Greater Noida where Chinese nationals living in India were the key patrons, the officials said.

Xue Fei aka Kelay, 36, was arrested on June 13 from a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana along with his Indian girlfriend Petekhrinuo, 22, who hails from Nagaland.

He was nabbed close on the heels of the arrest of two other Chinese nationals who also had stayed illegally in India and were trying to cross into Nepal via Bihar.

“The Chinese national was produced in court and the police had also got his remand for three days. During interrogation, he revealed that he had floated two companies with his Indian associate Ravi Natwarlal Khattar,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

“Khattar and some more people associated with him are at large and police teams are making efforts to arrest them soon,” Pandey said.

The officer said the probe so far has also revealed that Xue Fei had developed the guest house located in Gharbara village, under Beta 2 Police Station limits, into a luxury club.

“The owner of the guest house had applied for registration of the property in 2018 but the registration has not been done till date. The police have written to the departments concerned to look into the matter,” Pandey said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the additional DCP said.

According to officials, the two Chinese nationals arrested on Saturday by the SSB at the India-Nepal border were identified as Yung Hai Lung (34) and Lo Lung (28).

The two had spent 15 days at the Jaypee Greens society in Greater Noida without valid documents where they were sheltered by Kelay and Petekhrinuo, the officials said.

Kelay and Petekhrinuo had said they were engaged in a mobile phone spare parts business in Gautam Buddh Nagar and adjoining Ghaziabad district but their claim was found incorrect during probe, the officials said.

Investigation earlier had revealed that it was the Indian woman who had arranged SIM cards for the two Chinese nationals who were staying at her residence.

The Chinese duo had entered India through Nepal in the second half of May. They had reached Nepal from Thailand and had a visa for the Himalayan nation, the officials added.

