Ballia (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Seat-sharing pact with the BJP for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be finalised in the next meeting with the saffron party, Nishad party president Sanjay Nishad said on Saturday.

Nishad claimed that the alliance between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) would last only till the assembly elections due early next year.

Also Read | Maharashtra: One Arrested for Stabbing Man Multiple Times in Thane.

“The seat sharing with the BJP will be decided in the next meeting with BJP leadership,” Nishad said while talking to newspersons here.

Taking a dig at SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Nishad said his feet are always on the move.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says Historical Places of Mahendragarh to be Developed as Tourist Destinations.

In response to a question on inflation, Nishad acknowledged that the common people were facing the brunt but blamed the policies of the previous governments for the rising price of petroleum products.

Nishad, who had earlier demanded the post of deputy chief minister for himself, clarified that it was just a suggestion and accused the media of twisting his statement.

Nishad had in July said his community wanted to see him as the deputy chief minister of the state.

Attacking the Congress, Nishad said: “The ship of the Congress is sinking. The situation in the Congress is chaotic and its leaders are leaving the party. The Congress must take control of its ship.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress' “pratiga yatra”, he said: “The Congress will gain nothing from the yatra. Priyanka Gandhi has made the announcement keeping in mind the UP Assembly elections. She should first implement these announcements in the Congress-ruled states."

The Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) party had contested the 2017 assembly elections in alliance with the Peace Party led by Dr Ayub and contested 72 seats. Its candidate Vijay Mishra had won from Gyanpur in Bhadohi district.

In the 2019 general elections, the Nishad party formed an alliance with the BJP and Sanjay Nishad's son Pravin Nishad had won from Sant Kabirnagar Lok Sabha seat on BJP symbol.

Recently, BJP leaders had announced an alliance with Nishad to contest the 2022 assembly elections together.

He had earlier claimed that Nishads (fishermen) constitute about 18 per cent of the total votes and play a deciding role on 160 assembly seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)