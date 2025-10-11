New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Paying a heartfelt tribute to Operation Sindoor, South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a Miniratna subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has created a large-scale model of the S-400 missile launcher system and a robotic soldier--crafted entirely from industrial scrap--under the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0 (Swachhta Hi Seva).

Developed by the Central Excavation Workshop (CEWS), Gevra, this striking installation embodies the campaign's theme of "Waste to Wealth" through SECL's signature initiative "Kabad Se Kalakriti." It symbolises India's defence strength, technological advancement, and environmental consciousness--all emerging from the creative reuse of discarded materials.

Constructed using nearly 800 kilograms of metal scrap, including surveyed-off chassis, steel pipes, and iron components, the project was executed by a team of SECL officers, engineers, and technicians within ten days. The S-400 system and futuristic robotic soldier together stand as a powerful reminder of India's defence preparedness and innovation-driven future, a release said.

By turning waste into a patriotic art form, SECL has shown how industrial creativity can complement national campaigns like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative not only promotes recycling and sustainable practices but also inspires pride among employees and visitors.

Across SECL Headquarters and operational areas, waste-to-art competitions were also organised to encourage employees and families to repurpose discarded materials into artistic creations--spreading awareness about waste management, resource efficiency, and circular economy principles.

Every year, SECL enthusiastically celebrates "Kabad Se Kalakriti", turning scrap into meaningful artworks that reflect the organisation's unwavering commitment to Swachhata, sustainability, and national pride.

In Special Campaign 3.0, SECL's Jamuna Kotma Area had created various statues from scrap and displayed them in a public park, which gained nationwide attention and in Special Campaign 4.0, Korba Area had created a Gandhi statue entirely from industrial scraps. (ANI)

