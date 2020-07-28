Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 28 (ANI): BJP leader Madan Dilawar on Tuesday filed a second petition in the Rajasthan High Court challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party in the state.

The High Court, in relief for Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government, had yesterday dismissed Dilawar's plea against the merger.

Dilawar moved the petition in the High Court seeking directions to quash the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress party, which had helped the ruling party in retaining a majority in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The petition had also challenged the Speaker's inaction in not deciding on his plea seeking disqualification of the six MLAs from the Assembly.

Notably, Dilawar had also sat on a protest in the office of the Vidhan Sabha Secretary yesterday demanding a copy of the order given by Rajasthan Speaker on the merger. (ANI)

