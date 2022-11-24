New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The second ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers, being built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, was delivered to the Navy on Thursday, the Defence ministry said.

The contract for four ships of Project 15B was signed on January 28, 2011.

"Y 12705 (Mormugao), the second ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers being built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) was delivered to the Indian Navy on November 24," the ministry said in a statement.

This project is a follow-on of the Kolkata class (Project 15A) destroyers commissioned in the last decade, and the lead ship of the Project - INS Visakhapatnam - has already been commissioned into the Indian Navy on November 21, 2021, it said.

Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, Indian Navy's in-house organisation, the four ships of the project are christened after major cities from all four corners of the country, -- Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat.

The keel of Mormugao was laid in June 2015 and the ship was launched on September 17, 2016.

The design has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment and major weapons and sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series production, it added.

The ship is 163-metre long and 17-metre wide, displaces 7,400 tonnes when fully loaded and has a maximum speed of 30 knots, it said.

Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in the 'Float' and 'Move' categories, the destroyer is also installed with under-mentioned major indigenous weapons, it said.

The overall indigenous content of the project is nearly 75 per cent -- Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (BEL, Bangalore); BrahMos Surface-to-Surface Missiles (BrahMos Aerospace, New Delhi); Indigenous Torpedo Tube Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai); Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers (Larsen & Toubro, Mumbai); and 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount (BHEL, Haridwar), it said.

The ship had sailed out for her maiden sea sortie on December 19, 2021, to coincide with the Goa Liberation Day and the ship has now been delivered, the statement said.

The delivery of Mormugao is an affirmation of the impetus being given by the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as part of celebration of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', it said.

The early induction of the destroyer, almost three months prior to the contractual date despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of large number of stakeholders and would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region, it said.

