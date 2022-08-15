Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Karnataka Police imposed section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a poster of Veer Savarkar was installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.

It has been reported that a group of Tipu Sultan's followers tried to remove Savarkar's banner.

The situation remains tense after the incident and following this police did a lathi charge.

"Section 144 of the CrPC imposed for next three days after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city," the police said.

Notably, in a similar case, The Karnataka Police have arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru where a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress 'Freedom Walk' program on August 15. (ANI)

