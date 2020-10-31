Puducherry, Oct 31 (PTI) Securitywas tightened at the French Consulate here on Saturday in the wake of an attack on a church in France, said Superintendent of Police Maran.

Barricades were erected on the road around the Consulate General of France and movement was also restricted, sources said here.

Additional police force was deployed, sources said.

Puducherry is a former French colony.

An attacker armed with a knife killed three people at a church on Thursday in the city of Nice, France.

