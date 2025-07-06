India News | Security Beefed Up Across Jharkhand for Muharram

Ranchi, Jul 6 (PTI) Adequate security arrangements, including deployment of drones and installation of CCTVs, have been made across Jharkhand on Sunday to ensure that Muharram is observed peacefully, a senior police officer said.

Drones, CCTVs and security personnel were deployed at strategic points to monitor the situation, he said.

Flag marches were conducted across the state, including in sensitive places, on the eve of Muharram on Saturday.

In Ranchi, security arrangements were also made for the Ghurti Rath Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath.

The administration also declared Sunday a 'dry day' in Ranchi on the occasion of Muharram.

"All types of retail liquor shops, bars and clubs, including wholesale premises, all domestic and foreign liquor manufacturing plants have been ordered to remain closed in Ranchi district," an official release said.

In view of Muharram processions, regular vehicular movements have been restricted on several routes in Ranchi city from 10 am, the police posted on X.

A flag march has been conducted through various sensitive places, such as Albert Ekka Chowk, Daily Market, Urdu Library, Anjuman Plaza, Akra Masjid, Karbala Chowk, Bikrant Chowk and Church Road, in Ranchi city with deployment of adequate security forces, the senior police officer said.

"Adequate security arrangements have been made across Ranchi city for Muharram. The police and the administration are keeping an eye on every activity, including posts on social media platforms," Ranchi city SP Ajit Kumar said.

