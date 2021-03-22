Nagpur, Mar 22 (PTI) Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here.

It was a precautionary step, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Vinita S.

Platoons of Riot Control Police (RCP) were deployed at Deshmukh's residence at GPO Square and Fadnavis' residence near Trikoni Park.

The police has also put up barricades in front of Deshmukh's house for proper monitoring of vehicles.

Sources said that the security was beefed up after the protests held by BJP and NCP workers on Sunday.

The BJP workers demanded resignation of Deshmukh over allegations of corruption leveled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

On Sunday, Fadnavis had addressed a press conference in the city, targeting Deshmukh.

