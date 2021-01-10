Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) The shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government's move to downgrade the security cover of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family, ex-UP governor Ram Naik and MNS president Raj Thackeray, and to withdraw the security cover of state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, has evoked the allegations of "political vendetta".

As per a government notification issued on January 8, the security covers of BJP leader and former CM Narayan Rane, Chandrakant Patil and another senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar have been withdrawn. Rane had 'Y-plus' security.

Reacting to the development, Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, said he was not worried but also alleged that the government was giving security on the "basis of politics".

As per the notification, Fadnavis will now get 'Y-plus security with escort', instead of the 'Z-plus' cover. The security of his wife Amruta Fadnavis and daughter Divija has been downgraded from 'Y-plus with escort' to 'X' category.

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik will now get 'Y' cover instead of 'Y-plus'.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray's security cover has been downgraded from 'Z' to 'Y plus with escort'.

Maharashtra BJP spokesman Keshav Upadhye alleged that the security of Fadnavis and other BJP leaders was downgraded out of "political vendetta".

"The decision shows what kind of a mindset the government has, and it is unfortunate. During the COVID-19 lockdown period, Fadnavis was travelling to the nook and corner of the state, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was sitting at home," he claimed.

Upadhye said Fadnavis was the first to reach Bhandara where 10 babies died in fire at a hospital on Saturday.

"Even if the entire security cover is removed, he (Fadnavis) would continue to travel in the state and highlight the voice of the people," the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis said he had not taken security when he was the state BJP president.

He said he received security for the first time after becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra (in 2014) and subsequently, on the threat perception after the hanging of (1993 Mumbai blasts convict) Yakub Memon and action against Naxalites.

"I feel security should be given on the basis of threat perception, now the government is giving security on the basis of politics. Some are getting increased protection even when there is no threat perception to them," he said.

"I am a people's person and this doesn't impact my travel (schedules) to meet people," Fadnavis added.

Rejecting Upadhye's charge, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in Nagpur that the the decision to review the security cover of several leaders and prominent personalities has been taken as per the threat perception, irrespective of political affiliations.

"A committee of five senior officers was set up to review the security and take a decision as per the threat perception," he said.

BJP leader Narayan Rane, a former Shivsainik and fierce critic of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said the state government would be responsible if anything happens to him.

Rane said he had been given security by the Mumbai Police because he had a threat from terrorists.

Sudhir Mungantiwar said he was given security due to Naxal threat.

"I thank the government for withdrawing my security cover. This means the Naxal threat doesn't exist. Our aim to highlight people's voice will be more stronger," he said.

The Congress, which is one of the constituents in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, besides the NCP, said it was the Narendra Modi government which had acted out of "political vendetta when it withdrew SPG security to the Gandhi family".

In a statement, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said it was not the MVA government but the Modi regime which had acted of political vindictiveness.

"The opposition BJP is crying hoarse over downgrading of security to their leaders after review of threat perception. But the Gandhi family and former PM Manmohan Singh were under threat, still their security and staff was downgraded, " Sawant said.

The government, as per the notification, has upgraded the security of two persons, downgraded of 11, withdrawn of 16, while 13 new people have got security cover.

Prominent among the new persons to get security are Sunetra Pawar, wife of state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Varun Sardesai, secretary of the Yuva Sena and nephew of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Both have been given 'X' security cover.

As per the notification, Union minister Ramdas Athawale will get only 'Y-plus' security instead of the 'Y-plus with escort', while his colleague Raosaheb Danve's 'Y-plus' cover has been withdrawn.

Danve is the BJP MP from Jalna while Athawale, whose RPI (A) is part of the NDA, is a Rajya Sabha MP.

The government has also withdrawn the security cover of former minister Rajkumar Badole, BJP MLAs Prasad Lad and Ram Kadam, and former speaker and BJP MLA Haribhau Bagade.

Former Mumbai Congress chief Kripashankar Singh, who quit the party, and BJP's former minister Shobhatai Fadnavis, an aunt of Devendra Fadnavis, will also not enjoy the 'X' category security.

The security of BJP's former minister Ashish Shelar has been downgraded from 'Y-plus' to 'Y'.

State Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar will get 'Y-plus with escort', while Shiv Sena MLA Vaibhav Naik, who had defeated Narayan Rane in the 2014 Assembly polls, will get 'X' security cover.

Current state ministers Sandeepan Bhumre, Sunil Kedar, Dilip Walse Patil and Abdul Sattar, Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar and state Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal have been given 'Y' cover.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)