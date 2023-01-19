Indore, Dec 19 (PTI) Film 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan will be released on more than 200 screens in Madhya Pradesh on January 25 and it was the sole responsibility of the state government to provide security to ward off any untoward incident, a functionary of an association of distributors said on Thursday.

Also Read | Wrestlers Protesting Against WFI Receive Support From Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Leader Seeks Action Against Culprits.

The film has been opposed by some segments who claim a song called 'Besharam Rang' hurts the sentiments of Hindus and have sought changes before its theatrical release.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Approves Nine Investment Projects Worth Rs 1.53 Lakh Crore.

"Pathaan will be released on more than 200 screen in MP. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification. Therefore, it must be displayed. As far as the safety of theatres is concerned, it is entirely the responsibility of the government," Central Circuit Cine Association director O P Goyal told PTI.

He also said the state government too gets revenue by way of taxes when films are screened.

Among those who opposed the film was state home minister Narottam Mishra, who on December 14 expressed reservations about its title as well as the colour of clothes worn by Khan and heroine Deepika Padukone in a song.

Mishra had also warned the state government would take a call on the screening of the film if requisite changes were not made.

The Hindu Jagran Manch and other organisations had staged protests against film earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)