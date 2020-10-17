Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], October 17 (ANI): In an operation security forces apprehended a member of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (KN) in Dimapur on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence, the security forces launched an operation and apprehended the accused who was suspected to be involved in extortion activities in the area.

Security forces seized one 9 mm pistol with magazine and one mobile phone from the possession of the insurgent, who has been handed over to Diphupar police station for further investigations. (ANI)

