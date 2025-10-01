Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under the Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, undertook a series of precise, intelligence-driven operations across Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Chandel Districts of Manipur from September 19 to 28, a release said.

The operations led to the apprehension of four cadres from various hill and valley-based insurgent groups and recovered eight weapons, narcotics, and other war-like stores, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland, and Southern Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Rifles in the Toronglaobi Awang Leikai area apprehended two PREPAK cadres involved in extortion and recovered two mobile phones on September 19, the release said.

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation in Teijang village, Hill side recovered one modified AK-47 rifle with magazine, one INSAS rifle with magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine, two single-barrel guns, one .22 rifle with magazine, one .22 rifle without magazine, one mortar (three feet), and twenty rounds of 7.62mm ammunition on September 21.

Assam Rifles, in joint operation with Manipur Police in Tengnoupal, had set up a check post. A thorough search led to the recovery of approximately 1,20,000 WY tablets, valued at Rs 3.6 crore, on September 22.

As part of an anti-psychotropic substance initiative along the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles collaborated with local women groups to curb the spread of illicit liquor. The search yielded 185 bottles and 45 litres of locally brewed liquor on September 23, it said.

On the same day, an operation was launched in Toronglaobi Awang Leikai, Valley Area, based on input regarding the presence of OGWs involved in transporting valley-based cadres in and around the area. One scooter and one mobile phone were recovered, the press release said.

Assam Rifles, during a joint area domination patrol with Wangoo Police, found an IED weighing over 8 kg and containing TNT, splinters, screws, and a detonator, which was safely neutralised on September 24.

Based on credible intelligence regarding extortion activities by the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) in Imphal East, Assam Rifles and Imphal East Commando conducted discreet surveillance and launched a targeted operation, and apprehended one cadre on September 25.

Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau established a mobile vehicle check and recovered a total of 67.26 kg of WY tablets, valued at Rs 53.8 crore, on the same day.

Assam Rifles, in a follow-up operation of Kumbi Kangsoibi Wangma conducted on September 24, continued tracking from ground sources and technical intelligence led to the apprehension of one PLA cadre in Kumbi, Valley Area on September 26. These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur. (ANI)

