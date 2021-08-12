Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a cache of arms and drugs in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.

A cordon-and-search operation was carried out at Hajitara Taad in the Karnah area near the Line of Control on Wednesday, a police official said.

Also Read | The Government is Planning to Set Up Rashtriya Mahila Kosh for the Socio-economic … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

He said during the search, a cache of arms and ammunition, and one kilogram of heroin worth crores of rupees were found.

The recoveries include 15 hand grenades, five pistols, 150 pistol rounds and three detonators, the official said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Likely To Be Priced at Rs 1.5 Lakh; Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Cost From Rs 85,000: Report.

Although a case was registered under relevant sections of the law, no arrests have been made so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)