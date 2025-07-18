New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A 52-year-old security guard drowned in a water tank at a government school in north Delhi's Inderlok area, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported around 11 pm on Thursday when a PCR call was received informing that a man, identified as Dharmender, had drowned in the water tank of a school, an official said.

Dharmender was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar where doctors declared him dead, he said.

“Dharmender had been working as a security guard at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya school, located near Inderlok Metro Station, for the past five years and was on duty during the evening shift on July 17 from 2 pm to 10 pm,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

His colleague, Pappu Kumar, who was scheduled to take over the night shift at 10 pm, arrived at the school but found the main gate locked, he said.

After failing to find Dharmender, Pappu contacted his son Tarun who reached the spot and entered the premises by climbing over the gate, the officer said.

Soon after, Pappu, Tarun and his mother searched the school premises and discovered Dharmender's body inside a 5,000-litre water tank located on the ground floor, he said.

“A ladder was found next to the tank, suggesting he may have climbed up to check the water level, which was part of his daily routine before ending his shift,” the officer added.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that there were no external injuries on the body, and no suspicious activity was observed in CCTV footage from the school's main gate. The family did not raise any allegations or suspicion regarding the incident.

“The post-mortem examination is being conducted and proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated,” the officer said.

Dharmender is survived by his wife and two children -- a 21-year-old son who recently graduated and has started working at a hospital in Dwarka, and a 24-year-old daughter, who is also employed at the same hospital.

Further investigation is underway, police said. No immediate reaction was available from the school despite repeated attempts.

