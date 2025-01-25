Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Security has been tightened across Jharkhand for the Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Saturday.

Morabadi ground in the state capital and police line ground in sub-capital Dumka were decked up for the Republic Day function on Sunday.

Also Read | Adoor Horror: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by 8 People for 2 Years in Kerala, 4 Arrested After She Shares Ordeal During School Counselling Session.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar will unfurl the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi ground, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren will lead the celebration in Dumka.

The CM reached Dumka for the function on Saturday.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang Associate Arrested in Connection With Dera Bassi Firing Incident in Punjab; Pistol Along With 5 Cartridges Seized.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said the governor will unfurl the tri-colour at Ranchi's Morabadi ground at 9 am on Sunday.

The parade will feature 14 contingents, including the Army and West Bengal Police, he said.

The full-dress rehearsal of mixed contingents of Army, CRPF, West Bengal Police, Jharkhand Armed Police, Ranchi Police, SSB, Home Guard, NCC and others concluded on Friday, he said.

Colourful tableaux will be taken out by 11 departments of the Jharkhand government on various themes.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said that security has been beefed up for the event and an anti-sabotage check of the ground is being done.

He said that a traffic plan has been decided and entry of heavy vehicles into the city has been prohibited for a certain period on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)