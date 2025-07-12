New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A multi-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Seelampur locality on Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of six people and injuries to eight others, with several more feared trapped under the debris, said an official.

The deceased have been identified as Matloob (50) and his wife Rabia (46), their sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15), Zubia (27), wife of Azam, and Fozia (2). The bodies were retrieved from the site and shifted to GTB Hospital.

Additionally, eight people have been injured in the incident, including a 14-month-old child.

According to the Delhi Police, all those previously reported missing have now been accounted for. However, rescue teams remain on-site, clearing debris and ensuring no one else is trapped.

The incident occurred at around 7 am in Gali Number 5 of Janata Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Welcome Police Station in North-East Delhi.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North-East District, Sandeep Lamba, said seven people had been rescued so far and that 3-4 more were feared trapped under the debris.

"We received a call around 7:30 am about a three-storey building collapse in Gali No 5 in the Welcome area. 7 members of a family who lived here have been rescued. The operation to rescue others is underway. Police, NDRF, civil defence, and locals are working on the spot... 3-4 people are feared trapped... Locals have helped a lot in the rescue operations," Lamba said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra launched a scathing attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, blaming former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Gopal Rai for the tragedy, which he alleged was a consequence of 'corruption' during their tenure.

This collapse follows another similar incident just a day earlier in the Pul Mithai area near Bara Hindu Rao in North Delhi, where one person died and several others were injured. That building had commercial establishments on the ground floor and storage units above, and was located in the Azad Market zone. (ANI)

