New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): In the murder case involving a 17-year-old boy in the national capital's Seelampur, 'Lady Don' Zikra has been arrested. As per Delhi Police, Zikra's cousins, Sahil and Dilshad, who attacked Kunal with knives, are still on the run, and police are searching for them.

During questioning, Zikra told police that her cousin Sahil was attacked in November last year by two boys, Lala and Shambhu, who were friends of Kunal. Kunal was also there at that time, but since he was a minor, his name was not in the FIR.

Zikra and Sahil believed that Kunal was behind the attack, so they sought revenge against him.

Ten teams of the Delhi Police are searching for the other accused in the murder. The police are also checking CCTV footage to track their escape routes and are conducting raids in Delhi.

Zikra is still being questioned about the whereabouts of Sahil and Dilshad.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured that justice would be served for the 17-year-old boy, who was attacked with knives and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

"I have spoken to the Police commissioner on the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," Gupta told reporters.

The mother of a boy who was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of the national capital said that she had not been given any updates from the police, alleging complicity by the authorities in catching the culprits and allowing the perpetrators to flee the area.

"My son had a fight a few days ago. There was some incident, and my son was just standing there and watching as he got beaten up; they gave him threats. We had taken him to the hospital; we had not eaten anything for two days. When my child came back, he asked for a samosa and milk and went out to get the food. He went out around 7 o'clock, and by 7:15, we got the news that our son had been stabbed," the mother told ANI. (ANI)

