New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's wife took to social media to thank people for their support to the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who is in custody in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Taking to X on Modnay , Sisodia's wife Seema Sisodia said, "Today Manish came to meet me on custody parole, exactly one year ago on this day he was arrested. Many thanks to all of you for giving support, respect, affection, love and encouragement to us and our family in this one year."

"I have full faith in God, only truth will prevail," the tweet added.

A year ago, on February 26, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the excise policy case. A month later, he was also arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in the same case.

Earlier, on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, took a dig at the Centre, marking a day when former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia completed a year in custody related to the Delhi liquor policy case. Kejriwal emphasised that the probe agencies couldn't furnish evidence of even a rupee of corruption against Manish Sisodia.

Speaking to media persons in the national capital on Monday, CM Kejriwal said, "He was arrested in a fake case. Today marks the completion of one year since he was arrested. During this time, the central agencies, which are at the beck and call of the BJP at the Centre, could not produce evidence (of corruption) worth even a rupee."

He claimed the fellow AAP leader's innocence in the case was reaffirmed in one of the Supreme Court hearings when "Judge Sahib said the central government had no case against Manish Sisodia. It is nothing but a fabricated case."

Invoking the role of the arrested AAP leader in "shaping the future" of poor children (through education reforms in the national capital), CM Kejriwal said, "Manish Sisodia-ji brought education reforms at a time when our government schools were in bad shape. He gave hope to the poor, 75 years after independence, that their children could receive quality education and dream about a secure future."

"For such a man to be framed in a false case and put behind bars was deeply unfortunate. He is and will remain an inspiration for us. Had he joined the BJP, all cases against him would have been withdrawn. However, he did not leave the path of truth," the AAP convenor added. (ANI)

