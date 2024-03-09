New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel project during the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East programme in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Saturday and said the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity and improve the ease of travel for the people of Tawang.

According to the statement from the Ministry of Defence, the tunnel has been constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at an altitude of 13,000 feet on the road connecting Tezpur, Assam, to Tawang in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Built at a total cost of Rs 825 crore, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela Pass on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road, boosting the preparedness of the Armed Forces and augmenting the socio-economic development of the border region.

In his address, the Prime Minister voiced the government's unwavering commitment to the development of the Northeast region.

"The Sela Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity and improve the ease of travel for the people of Tawang. Work on many tunnels is going on in the region", he said.

The Prime Minister criticised the earlier neglect of the development of the border villages. He reiterated his style of working as per the needs of the nation and not for electoral considerations.

He promised the defence personnel that he would come to meet them at this engineering marvel in his next term.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju were among the dignitaries present during the inauguration ceremony.

As per the release, the Sela Tunnel has been constructed using the new Austrian Tunnelling Method and incorporates safety features of the highest standards. The project will not only provide a faster and more efficient transport route in the region but is also of strategic importance to the country.

The foundation stone of the tunnel was laid by the Prime Minister on February 9, 2019, and construction commenced on April 1, 2019. The tunnel has been completed in just five years, overcoming the challenges of difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The BRO has always been at the forefront of the development of the border areas. In the last three years, the BRO has completed a record 330 infrastructure projects constructed at a cost of Rs 8,737 crore. (ANI)

